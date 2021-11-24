GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 29

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on Phase 1B of the parks improvements plan

discussion and possible authorizing of EDC board president to execute all documents related to the Downtown Hotel & Conference Center Project

Thursday, Dec. 2

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com