GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 29
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on Phase 1B of the parks improvements plan
- discussion and possible authorizing of EDC board president to execute all documents related to the Downtown Hotel & Conference Center Project
Thursday, Dec. 2
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.