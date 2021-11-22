BCISD accepting Hall of Honor nominations

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is accepting nominations for its Hall of Honor, which recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the district, such as former Burnet High School band director John Lopes (right), who accepted his 2021 award from BCISD trustee Earl Foster. Photo courtesy of BCISD

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is accepting Hall of Honor nominations. Since 2014, the Hall of Honor has recognized people who have made significant contributions to the district either through current actions or their success following graduation.

Nominations can be turned in through Jan. 7, 2022. Forms are available online.

The Hall of Honor has four categories:

Distinguished Burnet High School Graduate

Distinguished Burnet High School Athlete

Distinguished Former Board Member

Distinguished Former Employee

A committee will review the nominations and make the selections. People chosen will be honored during a future board meeting. The recipients’ names will be inscribed on a plaque with previous honorees. Those plaques hang in the BCISD Hall of Honor at Burnet High School.

Visit the Hall of Honor webpage or call 512-756-2124 for more information.

