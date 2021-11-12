Faith Academy returns to Class 3A; football remains in six-man Division II

While the rest of Faith Academy of Marble Falls sports teams return to Class 3A in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools following a recent realignment, the football team will remain in six-man Division II next year. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Faith Academy of Marble Falls is returning to Class 3A of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools after competing last year and this year at the 2A level.

The school submitted an enrollment of 114 students in grades 8-11, which puts it in TAPPS Class 3A for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The enrollment reflects the number of students Faith will have in high school in the 2022-23 academic year.

The football team will remain in six-man Division II but play in District 3 with seven other schools.

In 2020, the school moved to Class 2A after its enrollment fell. This is Faith’s second year competing at the 2A level.

“We’re excited about it,” said athletics director and boys head basketball coach Zakk Revelle. “I think we can compete at this level. In Class 2A, there’s a little over 30 schools who compete in basketball. In 3A, there’s close to 40. You’re still going to have to show up and play.”

The realignments are available on the TAPPS website.

“I think every sport is going to have a chance to advance in the district, which is really nice,” Revelle said. “We know we can compete with everyone we meet.”

He was especially happy for volleyball, baseball, and softball. Volleyball, he said, “turned a corner,” finishing fourth in District 4-2A to advance to the playoffs, where the Lady Flames lost to Shiner St. Paul on Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, baseball and softball district opponents have similar facilities and resources to Faith, so that’s more of an even playing field.

A tradition of consistency is part of the success in cross country, track, tennis, and golf, and Revelle doesn’t believe that will change in Class 3A.

Overall, he believes the move is a step up.

“We’re not going to change who we are,” Revelle said. “We’re going to be us. It’s nice to see us go back (to 3A). We have old friends in this district we’re going back to.”

