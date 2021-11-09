Though young, Lady Flames bring natural ability and fire to the court

Faith Academy of Marble Falls girls' basketball head coach Kathryn Canada (seated) handed out uniforms to players after practice Nov. 8. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Featuring one junior, eight sophomores, two freshmen, and no seniors, the Faith Academy of Marble Falls girls’ basketball team is young, but that doesn’t worry head coach Kathryn Canada.

She couldn’t contain her excitement over this year’s possibilities. After coaching and watching these players grow over the past several years, she knows what they’re capable of accomplishing.

“With this team, I want them to be very scrappy and hustlers,” Canada said. “If we can come up with the hustle plays, this team can win and be scrappy. We want to get the speed going, be uptempo with high energy. It’s definitely what we’re focused on. I like speed. I feel like it makes the other team have to think.”

The Lady Flames team includes junior McKenzie Arhlett (guard); sophomores Ella Cozby (guard/forward), Charlee Ehrig (guard), Elleson Lehmberg (guard), Carly Owens (guard), Audri Poage (post), Claire Pogue (post/forward), Alayna Steele (post/forward), and Morgan Weems (post); and freshmen Hadley Shipley (post) and Kate Sowell (guard).

Canada can already see improvements this year, even in the opening-season 45-35 loss to Lometa on Nov. 6. Lometa beat Faith by 40 points last season.

Lehmberg paced the Lady Flames with 14 points.

“She did amazing,” Canada said. “She really worked hard this summer.”

The depth and skills on this year’s team give Canada options on lineups and substitutions. That will come in handy against district foes Bryan Allen Academy, Austin Waldorf, Bryan St. Joseph Catholic, and Cedar Park Summit. The Lady Flames compete in District 4-2A of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

Canada has high hopes for district.

“We need to get more reps and more shooting in practice,” she said. “Most (of the players) have known each other since kindergarten. I told them I always have high expectations. If we play with our hearts, we can get first or second in district.”

Up next for the Lady Flames (0-1) is Griffin. The teams tip off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Faith Academy’s The Fire Pit, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

