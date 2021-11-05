Marble Falls lands $1.14M grant for Pecan Valley Drive improvements

Marble Falls was awarded a $1.14 million grant by the Texas Transportation Commission, which will be used toward the Pecan Valley Drive sidewalk project. The project will add 3500 feet of sidewalk to Pecan Valley Drive south of Trinity Street. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Texas Transportation Commission awarded the city of Marble Falls a $1.14 million grant for sidewalk and drainage improvements on Pecan Valley Drive. The award was announced Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The money will go toward about 3,500 feet of sidewalk, lighting, American Disability Act-compliant curb ramps, and drainage improvements along Pecan Valley Drive just south of Trinity Street.

“These funds will have a positive impact on the community, and I am proud to have secured $1,139,648 that will go towards sidewalk and drainage improvement projects,” said U.S. Rep. Roger Williams in a statement.

The Texas Transportation Commission is the governing body for the Texas Department of Transportation. During its Oct. 28 meeting, the commission approved providing more than $55 million, most of which comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s transportation alternatives program, to projects across the state to increase pedestrian safety through the installation of more sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and other features.

The Pecan Valley project is one of 41 statewide projects receiving grant funds.

The city applied for the grant in June 2021, according to Lisa Ward, executive assistant to the city manager.

The project, which is part of both the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan and the Capital Improvements Plan, is scheduled for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Grant funding will cover roughly 80 percent of the total costs.

