Lady Flames cross country fourth at state

The 2021 Faith Academy of Marble Falls girls' cross-country team raced to a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. The team includes coach Steve McCannon (left), student-athletes Faith Murphy, Audri Poage, Kara Kwan, Mackenzie Ahrlett, Charlee Ehrig, and Claire Poage, and Katie Green. Murphy, a freshman, finished sixth individually. Courtesy photo

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls girls’ cross-country team came in fourth at the state meet Nov. 1.

It is the eighth time since 2008, when the program started, that the team has finished in the top four at the Texas Association of Parochial and Private Schools state contest.

The Lady Flames had 115 points behind Class 2A state champion Shiner St. Paul with 49 points, runner-up Bryan Allen Academy with 90 points, and third-place finisher Fort Worth Covenant Classical with 100 points. Hallettsville Sacred Heart was fifth with 118 points.

“I am really proud of them,” head coach Steve McCannon said. “We knew we could end up second to seventh place and are happy to be fourth by three points. Cross country is a team sport. They had run as a team to get the plaque.“

The boys’ squad finished 12th overall with 247 points.

“I’m really proud of this boys’ team,” McCannon said. “They are a young team and work hard. They gained valuable experience each time they raced, and now they know what to expect at state.”

The girls’ team was paced by freshman Faith Murphy, who was sixth overall in 13 minutes 29 seconds, which earned her a spot on the all-state team. Sophomore Claire Pogue and juniors Kara Kwan and Mackenzie Ahrlett were 24th, 25th, and 29th overall, respectively, which were key finishes in the team standings.

“Faith has been our top runner all year. I am truly excited to see what she does in track,” McCannon said. “Claire, Kara, and Mackenzie stayed near each other and held their spots. This is Kara and Mackenzie’s third podium finish, so we hope to have our best finish their senior year.”

In cross country, the top four teams make the winners’ podium.

The boys’ team was led by freshmen William Eppler, who was 38th overall in 20:41, and Jett Murphy, who was 44th in 20:52.

“Future looks bright,” McCannon said. “I look forward to see what they do in track.”

FAITH RESULTS

Girls — 6, Faith Murphy, 13:29; 24, Claire Poage, 14:54; 25, Kara Kwan, 15:00; 29, Mackenzie Ahrlett, 15:16; 47, Audri Poage, 16:04; 73, Charlee Ehrig, 17:58

Boys — 38, William Eppler, 20:41; 44, Jett Murphy, 20:52; 56, Will Lewis, 21:17; 65, Diego Chavira, 21:52; 70, Elijah Steele, 22:25

