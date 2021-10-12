COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center operations extended to Oct. 16

A temporary COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center that recently opened in Burnet will remain available and free to patients until Saturday, Oct. 16. The clinic opened Oct. 1 to provide monoclonal antibodies for outpatient treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Anyone 12 years or older who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 can walk into the clinic for treatment with a positive COVID-19 test.

“They are not strong on formality,” County Judge James Oakley said. “I want to thank Governor Greg Abbott for hearing our calls and making that happen, and I want to thank the city of Burnet for supplying the space.”

The clinic is the one of only 23 in the state and also serves a large area west of Burnet County.

“The state has clinics in Austin, San Antonio, and Waco, but the next closest is San Angelo,” Oakley said. “Anyone can come to this clinic. It’s not just for Burnet County.”

COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities help increase bed capacity in hospitals so resources are available for the most ill patients.

The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider. State-sponsored infusion centers are in addition to the infusion treatment centers provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

