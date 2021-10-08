Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 11, 2021

6 seconds ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the county website for more information.

Kingsland Municipal Utility District 

10 a.m. special board meeting

District Offices, 100 Ingram St., Kingsland 

On the agenda: The board will conduct interviews for a general manager position. 

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall, 2221 N  Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals 

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the city website for more information.

