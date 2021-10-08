GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 11, 2021
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the county website for more information.
Kingsland Municipal Utility District
10 a.m. special board meeting
District Offices, 100 Ingram St., Kingsland
On the agenda: The board will conduct interviews for a general manager position.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the city website for more information.