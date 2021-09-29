Granite Shoals concludes 2020-21 fiscal year budget in the black

The Granite Shoals City Council on Sept. 28 approved a $22,500 agreement with Hill Country Humane Society to take in animals from the Granite Shoals Police Department’s animal control. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Granite Shoals wrapped up its 2020-21 fiscal year budget a half-million dollars stronger than officials planned.

Councilors approved an ordinance during their Tuesday, Sept. 28, meeting to finalize the previous fiscal year’s budget in preparation for the auditor.

According to city documents, Granite Shoals finished 2020-21 with almost $504,000 in revenues more than projected. This additional income came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 reimbursement, increased property tax collections, and other positive activity.

Still, when the city closed the books on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, it still was $399,000 in the black.

In other business, the City Council approved a $22,500 agreement with Hill Country Humane Society to take in animals from the Granite Shoals Police Department’s animal control.

Under the agreement, which is the same as previous contracts, the city can place up to 100 animals at the shelter in Buchanan Dam.

“We don’t feel comfortable going much lower than that (on the 100 animals),” Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears told councilors. “If we go over that, it would be $225 per animal.”

Mayor Will Skinner informed the council that he would like to begin thinking about lowering the speed limit on dirt roads in the city and plans to add that to a future agenda.

“People want speed bumps, and I told them we can’t do that,” he said. “I believe we should lower the speed limit on these dirt roads.”

Councilor Phil Ort said the council should consider another part of the city as well.

“Let’s drop the speed limits in the parks, too,” he said.

