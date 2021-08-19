Police diverting traffic off U.S. 281 between Texas 71 and Marble Falls

Texas Department of Transportation and road crews are working to fix a hole in U.S. 281 located in front of the new 7-11 store south of Lake Marble Falls. Police are asking people to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Courtesy photo

After road crews found a sinkhole in the 1900 block of U.S. 281 South in front of the new 7-11 store south of Lake Marble Falls, police are detouring all traffic in the area of the problem off the roadway.

The Marble Falls Police Department posted the information on its Facebook page around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, August 19 that they directing drivers to FM 2147 west.

“All of 281 in the area is shut down,” said Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff. “We’re diverting northbound traffic to 2147 East and we’re diverting all southbound traffic to 2147 west. We would like people to avoid the area as much as possible.”

Around 8:45 a.m., one lane of traffic was opened back up on U.S. 281 in each direction, north and south, around the hole.

Officers are asking for drivers to be patient as crews are working hard to fix the issue.

Also, drivers need to be aware that along with road crews there are first responders in that area as well.

