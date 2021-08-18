PEC employees help with back-to-school

Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s social media specialist Lee Dixson (left), community outreach specialist Celeste Mikeska, and community relations manager Caroline Tinsley Porter show off just a small portion of the back-to-school supplies PEC employees donated to area students. Courtesy photo

Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees donated school supplies to help make sure students got off to a good start for the 2021-22 school year.

“We understand this year has been particularly challenging for schools and families,” said Caroline Tinsley Porter, PEC’s Community Relations manager. “We hope our employees’ generous donations of supplies will help make the transition just a little bit easier on them.”

PEC employees donated more than 5,000 back-to-school items for distribution across the co-op’s service area. The items were collected in PEC offices and will be handed out to local school districts and campuses.

Among the recipients are Marble Falls Independent School District, Johnson City ISD, and Bertram Elementary School.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average household with students in elementary through high school will spend more than $850 on back-to-school items — a more than a $60 increase compared to last year.

The PEC donations help reduce some of that spending.

This is the second PEC employee back-to-school supplies drive and distribution, and the co-op plans to continue it on an annual basis.

“Our employees have huge hearts, especially when it comes to helping our communities and supporting our members,” Porter said. “We’re thrilled to see these contributions used to help this important cause and to be a part of benefiting students across PEC’s service area.”

