Burnet CISD lands perfect financial rating

17 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

The Texas Education Agency gave its top financial rating to the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. The district received a Superior rating from the TEA, which released its School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas results on Aug. 6. BCISD scored a perfect 100 — again. Last year, BCISD also earned a perfect score.

“Burnet CISD’s financial position is extremely strong because of outstanding leadership, collaboration, and intentional planning between our Board of Trustees and our administrative team,” Superintendent Keith McBurnett stated in a social media post. “This rating is just one more way that we demonstrate our commitment of wisely investing taxpayers’ dollars in our mission of crafting an inspiring future for each of our students.”

The Texas Legislature started the public school financial rating system in 2001 to “encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes,” according to McBurnett’s post.

The state financial accountability system looks at 15 indicators in a district, including administrative cost expenditures, accuracy of submitted financial information, and an external auditor’s review of any possible financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls. 

A district or charter school system can earn one of four ratings: Superior, Above Standard Achievement, Meets Standard, or Substandard Achievement.

The recent score continues BCISD’s streak of Superior ratings over the past several years.

