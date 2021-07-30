Missing 12-year-old kayaker found safe

A 12-year-old boy who went missing at about 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, while kayaking in Kingsland was found safe about an hour later.

Llano County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Evans said deputies received a call regarding the missing youth in the Lazy Oaks Drive area of Kingsland at 9:07 p.m. The boy had apparently gone out with other kids in kayaks.

While the other youths returned, the 12-year-old apparently kept going. The area in which the boy started kayaking is part of the Colorado River arm of Lake LBJ.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, Granite Shoals police officers, and the Kingsland and Buchanan Dam volunteer fire departments assisted in the search.

Granite Shoals Police Capt. Chris Decker said once his agency received a call for assistance, officers had their boat prepped and in the water within minutes.

Evans said the boy was located, uninjured, a couple of miles from where he started. The boy and kayak were picked up by searchers and returned home.

Decker said the youth was located at 10:02 p.m.

