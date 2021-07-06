Bertram Chaos youth softball team headed to world series

Bertram Chaos players Marisol Ramos (left) and Kalani Marks, team cheerleader Callie Phillips, and players Maylee Kates and Lacie Lewis were raising money to help pay expenses for a return trip to a youth softball world series. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Bertram Chaos, a 12-and-under softball team, will represent the Highland Lakes at a South Zone World Series in Youngsville, Louisiana, on July 13-19.

Players for the Chaos (18-6), part of Bertram Youth Sports, are Abby Bennight, Caitlyn Bengsch, Hannah Brooks, Emaleigh Davis, Maylee Kates, Janna Kellum, Aubrey Kincheloe, Lacie Lewis, Kalani Marks, Maddison Mendez, Marisol Ramos, and Carlee Williams.

The Chaos went 4-1 at regionals in New Braunfels to advance to the world series.

Kristen Jennings, who calls herself the team’s head cheerleader, listed what earned the Chaos a return trip to the series. A different version of the team competed in the 2019 event.

“Skill, attitude, heart, perseverance, dedication, drive to get better,” she said. “And lots of support.”

To help pay for expenses, the Bertram team has been raising money through its GoFundMe page and selling $5 tickets to win a Yeti cooler. The drawing is July 11.

