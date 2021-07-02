Burnet 4-H Horse Club adopts FM 1980 for service project

Members of the Burnet 4-H Horse Club took part in their first roadside cleanup June 8. The club is participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program and will clean FM 1980 outside of Sweet Berry Farm for two years. Courtesy photo

The Burnet 4-H Horse Club is cleaning up FM 1980. The youth organization is participating in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program and will pick up litter along a stretch of the road that runs in front of Sweet Berry Farm.

“The kids wanted to do a service project,” said parent volunteer Emily Smallwood. “They learned real quick that it was hard work.”

The group hosted its first trash pickup June 8. Youths have committed to picking up trash along the roadside for two years with a minimum of 2-4 cleanups annually.

Their next cleanup is being planned and will likely take place in September, Smallwood said.

The Burnet 4-H Horse Club has 25 members of boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 16. While not every member rides horses, many of them participate in horse shows and compete in riding competitions, Smallwood explained.

For more information about the club, visit its Facebook page. To learn more about the Adopt-a-Highway program, click here.

