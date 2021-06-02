Marble Falls police seeking tips on mailbox vandalism

The Marble Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this pickup truck used to destroy a rock mailbox on Mormon Mill Road May 24. The driver may have also been involved in the vandalism of four other mailboxes. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Police Department seeks information regarding a white Ford pickup and its driver who destroyed a rock mailbox on May 24.

Marble Falls Police Sgt. Aaron Garcia said they have surveillance of the truck’s operator intentionally backing into the mail box on Mormon Mill Road. He added that later that same night someone vandalized three other mailboxes in the area, though not to the extent of the rock one.

On May 25, someone also wrote an obscenity on a fourth mailbox.

“It could be that they are all related,” Garcia said. He’s also asking residents in the Mormon Mill area to call the police department if they recognize the truck, because the driver may reside nearby.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Garcia at 830-693-3611.

People can also leave tips through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or online.

daniel@thepicayune.com