LCRA grant to help replace roof on Highland Haven City Hall

Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative representatives present an $8,000 grant to the city of Highland Haven for repairs at City Hall. Pictured are (from left) LCRA regional affairs representative Susan Patten, PEC public affairs representative Jared Fields, PEC board member and Burnet County Judge James Oakley, Highland Haven Mayor Olan Kelley, and city Treasurer Lynn Smith. Courtesy photo

Highland Haven is replacing the roof on City Hall with help from an $8,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

The Community Development Partnership Program grant and $2,000 in matching funds also will go toward replacing damaged wood, updating paint, and installing new gutters.

“City Hall is very visible to everyone that enters the city,” Mayor Olan Kelley said. “The new roof and repairs will help beautify a place often visited by community members and visitors.”

Kelley said the building is critical for city business. Replacing the roof will help Highland Haven safeguard city records and provide a safe working environment for staff.

Highland Haven uses City Hall during business hours, on nights and weekends, and as the base for emergency operations when needed.

“Highland Haven prides itself on being a well-maintained community,” Kelley said. “These improvements will help City Hall set the example and create a welcoming place for everyone.”

The community grant is one of 25 recently awarded through LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program, which helps volunteer fire departments, local governments, emergency responders, and nonprofit organizations fund capital improvement projects in LCRA’s wholesale electric, water, and transmission service areas. The program is part of LCRA’s effort to give back to the communities it serves. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is one of LCRA’s wholesale electric customers and is a partner in the grant program.

Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted in July. Visit the LCRA Community Development Partnership Program webpage for more information.

