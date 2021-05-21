New maternal transport team can move moms and babies for critical care

Baylor Scott & White Health now has a maternal transport team to help transfer expectant moms, when medical conditions require it, to facilities with the level of care they need. The service is available across Central Texas. Courtesy photo

A new maternal transport unit for high-risk moms and babies began serving the Highland Lakes on May 17. The Baylor Scott & White Health team moves expectant mothers and newborns, when medical need arises, by ground or air to facilities across Central Texas.

The medical team consists of Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses as well as pilots, paramedics, and EMTs as necessary.

The service is currently available 24 hours a day Monday-Friday, but officials plan to expand it to seven days a week.

“As our maternal patients have increased complex medical conditions, they need a higher level of care,” said Dr. Jessica Clay Ehrig, a Baylor Scott & White Health-Temple maternal fetal medicine specialist. She also serves as the medical director of the maternal transport team. “We have a wide array of specialists available 24/7, including sub-specialist physicians and highly trained obstetrical nurses, supporting our ability to care for the most complicated obstetrical and postpartum patients.”

The Temple center has a Level IV designation, the highest possible in the state of Texas, for maternity care and neonatal intensive care. The maternal transport unit can transfer patients to Central Texas facilities inside and outside of the Baylor Scott & White system.

“We have the opportunity to be with these moms through one of the the biggest days of their lives,” Ehrig said. “When we take care of mom and baby, we’re going to make it a better experience. Our goal is a healthy mom and a healthy baby, and that’s where having a full complement and scope of care with maternal transport comes together.”

editor@thepicayune.com