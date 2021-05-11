Support Community Press

Marble Falls councilors, mayor sworn in

13 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Marble Falls City Council members Dave Rhodes (left), Reed Norman, Bryan Walker, and Mayor Richard Westerman are sworn in to office by City Secretary Christina McDonald during a Tuesday special meeting at Lakeside Pavilion. Walker and Westerman were the only members to run in a contested race during the May 1 election. Also on Tuesday, the council visited worksites across the city and discussed strategic planning with city staff. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

