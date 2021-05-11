Marble Falls councilors, mayor sworn in

Marble Falls City Council members Dave Rhodes (left), Reed Norman, Bryan Walker, and Mayor Richard Westerman are sworn in to office by City Secretary Christina McDonald during a Tuesday special meeting at Lakeside Pavilion. Walker and Westerman were the only members to run in a contested race during the May 1 election. Also on Tuesday, the council visited worksites across the city and discussed strategic planning with city staff. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

