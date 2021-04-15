Police: Marble Falls man set himself on fire after family argument

A 40-year-old Marble Falls man suffered serious burns after he doused himself on fire following an argument Wednesday, April 14.

According to Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff, officers and emergency units responded to a home in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue at about 8 p.m. for a possible domestic disturbance.

However, following the argument with a family member, the man walked into his backyard, doused himself in gasoline, and set himself on fire, Ratliff said. A neighbor heard screams and extinguished the fire.

Officials described the man’s injuries as third-degree burns on at least 50 percent of his body, mostly on his arms and lower extremities.

Air Evac Lifeteam transported the man by helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center’s burn unit in San Antonio. Ratliff didn’t have an update on his condition as of 9 a.m. Thursday, April 15, but the last information the police had on him was he was in critical condition.

Since the victim’s injuries were self-inflicted and intentional, Ratliff said no charges are pending.

