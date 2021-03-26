GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of March 29

As a long month comes to an end, just a couple of regular and special meetings are happening the week of March 29-April 2. If planning to attend meetings, check the agendas or websites to see if they will be held in person, virtually, or both.

Tuesday, March 30

Granite Shoals City Council

6 a.m. special workshop

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The workshop was called so city officials can discuss a short-term rental ordinance.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Thursday, April 1

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

3808 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates.

The Cottonwood Shores City Council currently meets virtually. Links for meeting access can be found on the city’s website.

