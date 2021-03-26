Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of March 29

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

As a long month comes to an end, just a couple of regular and special meetings are happening the week of March 29-April 2. If planning to attend meetings, check the agendas or websites to see if they will be held in person, virtually, or both. 

Tuesday, March 30

Granite Shoals City Council

6 a.m. special workshop 

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals  

The workshop was called so city officials can discuss a short-term rental ordinance.

For more information, visit the city’s website

Thursday, April 1

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

3808 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores  

The agenda had not been posted at the time of this publication, but check the link throughout the week for updates. 

The Cottonwood Shores City Council currently meets virtually. Links for meeting access can be found on the city’s website

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Granite Shoals calls short-term rental workshop, celebrates 2020 highlights

4 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Marble Falls EDC moves into next phase of hotel-conference center project 

4 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Hope rises as COVID-19 case rate falls

5 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *