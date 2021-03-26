Burnet and Marble Falls one-act plays roll on to regional contests

The show goes on for both Marble Falls and Burnet high schools as their one-act plays advanced to regional contests.

The Burnet Ensemble Theatre Company’s “Treasure Island” competed Wednesday, March 24, at Jarrell High School in the bi-district round of the University Interscholastic League’s one-act play competition. The performance earned students a spot in the 4A Region III contest set for Wednesday, April 14, at Atascocita High School in Humble.

“I am so proud of how hard our students are working and the continued character development that is occurring,” said Burnet theater arts teacher Amanda Brandenburg. “More than anything, I am pleased that we get to continue telling our story and enjoying this journey together.”

Along with COVID-19 challenges, the February winter storm caused pipes in the Burnet High School auditorium to rupture and flood much of the facility. The district administration, however, worked to ensure the one-act play crew had a place to rehearse.

The Burnet High School theater program’s one-act play earned high marks during the bi-district competition and a spot in the regional contest on April 14 at Atascocita High School in Humble. Courtesy photo

When Marble Falls High School theater arts teacher Jon Clark reviewed one-act play scripts last spring at the beginning of the pandemic quarantine, he was drawn to “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” particularly one line in it.

The 2020 Marble Falls one-act play cast and crew appeared to be headed toward a strong, deep run in the UIL contests, only have the curtain come down on their season due to the pandemic.

“Our year was cut short, and we went from being with our students all the time to not seeing them for months,” Clark said.

As he read over the “Edward Tulane” script, he came across a line from the grandmother’s character: “When those we leave are not with us, we miss them. I will miss you. But instead of feeling sad, I will look forward to the moment when we see each other again.”

The line and sentiment struck Clark.

“So, for me, this line in this script in the middle of heartbreak for my kids, their season, their show, their senior year was a bit of hope to latch on to,” he said.

This year’s cast and crew are picking up right on cue. The Marble Falls one-act play earned the bi-district championship March 24 at Leander Rouse High School.

Their next stop is the 5A Region IV one-act contests Friday-Saturday, April 16-17, at Southwest High School in San Antonio.

“After our bi-district performance, we felt we had done pretty well but not the best we had during rehearsals. So, having a B-plus performance but still being named the bi-district champion is encouraging,” Clark said. “We know that if we can keep polishing our show and then have our best run at region, we will be tough to beat. We really believe in this show, our kiddos, and the work they have put in.”

Along with both programs advancing, each earned a number of individual awards at their respective bi-district contests.

Burnet individual distinctions are:

Kylie Tullos — All-star Technician (lighting)

Erich Kassner — Honorable Mention All-star Cast

Madison Caropepe — Honorable Mention All-star Cast

Delaney Mooney — All-star Cast

Katie McCulley — All-star Cast

Kaitlyn Taras — Outstanding Performer

Marble Falls individuals awards are:

Ruth Faehnle — Outstanding Technician

Easton Jones — Honorable Mention All-star Cast

Dane Lackey — Honorable Mention All-star cast

Tess Linderman — Best Performer

The Marble Falls technical team also earned Outstanding Technician Team for the second straight contest.

The top two regional shows advance to the state UIL one-act play contest scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, April 29-May 1. The location has not been announced yet.

