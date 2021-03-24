MFISD’s Lauren Berkman receives ‘Going the Extra Mile’ award

Marble Falls Elementary School instructional coach Lauren Berkman poses with her daughter, Alyssa, before a training session this year. Bergman received a 'Going the Extra Mile' award during the Marble Falls Independent School District’s board meeting March 22. Photo courtesy of Lauren Berkman

Lauren Berkman, a lifelong Marble Falls resident and instructional coach at Marble Falls Elementary School, was recognized for her dedication to teaching with the “Going the Extra Mile” award during the Marble Falls Independent School District’s board meeting March 22.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to be recognized, and it was a pleasant surprise,” Berkman said.

Every month, students, faculty, and staff from different campuses across the district receive the award, which was previously known as the “Living the Vision” award. The district refocused the award to recognize individuals who have shown special dedication to their work after the pandemic disrupted school operations last year. Award recipients are nominated by campus administrators.

“I get to work with her as an instructional coach, and everything she puts toward leadership and confidence and ability and knowledge, I see from her every day,” said Leslie Baty, executive director of Elementary Education, during the meeting.

As an instructional coach, Berkman aids teachers in their daily work by providing additional instruction and solutions for them throughout the school year.

Baty recounted how Berkman took over for a teacher who had to leave for several weeks during the beginning of the week, noting how she impressively multitasked as instructional coach and teacher during this time.

“I am grateful for all the work she puts into Marble Falls because she loves and cares about our staff and she loves and cares about our students,” Baty said.

Although Berkman was recognized for her work at Marble Falls Elementary, a position she has held for the past two years, she has been working with the school district for 12 years. She has been the cheerleading coach at Marble Falls High School since 2012.

The school district also recognized the cheerleading team for its success at the Class 5A Division II state spirit championships and Marble Falls High School swimmer Taylor Ashbaugh, who qualified for state competition for the third consecutive year.

