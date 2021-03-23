UPDATE: Kingsland COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 50 and older

UPDATE*: The Texas Department of Emergency Management is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Texans age 50 and older on Thursday, March 25, at the Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive. Registration is online as long as slots are open. People must bring photo IDs for age verification.

A first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

The clinic is part of the Department of Emergency Management’s Save Our Seniors initiative.

The Llano County Office of Emergency Management and Llano County Health Authority have sent invitations to those on the county’s waitlist.

County officials are also reaching out to homebound or shut-in residents age 65 and older. If you are homebound or know someone who is in Llano County, call 325-216-9642 for assistance.

For more information or updates, visit the Llano County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

editor@thepicayune.com

*UPDATE: A previous version of this story said the clinic was only for those age 65 and older. Organizers changed the age requirement to 50 and older after the story was posted.