GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: Week of March 22, 2021

Regular and special meetings are happening the week of March 22-26 as municipalities and counties prepare for the onslaught of spring visitors to the Highland Lakes.

Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, March 22

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano

On the agenda:

Reports on how the February winter storms affected Llano County from the Llano County Health Authority and the Llano County Emergency Management coordinator.

Discussion and possible approval on an additional $100,000 of funding to the Llano County Local Health Authority for past and anticipated COVID-19-related expenses through June 30

Discussion and possible approval on an increase to the cattle/animal brands that are registered every 10 years.

Currently, brands are $16 per location on the animal, but other counties have been charging $26 for years, so the Llano County Clerk’s Office is asking the fee be increased to that amount. If approved, the fee would go into effect Aug. 31.

Kingsland Municipal Utility District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

100 Ingram St. in Kingsland

An agenda was not available as of press time. For more information, visit the KMUD website.

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Marble Falls Middle School Cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle

On the agenda:

Presentation and recommendation on safety guidelines for in-person instruction

Presentation and possible action on the Highland Lakes Elementary School fire alarm system

Tuesday, March 23

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce in Burnet

An agenda was not available as of press time. For more information, visit the Burnet County website.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

An agenda was not available as of press time. For more information, visit the city’s website.

Wednesday, March 24

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon special meeting

800 Third St. in Marble Falls

On the agenda: Discussion and action on agreement for design services with the Phoenix Hospitality Group for the downtown hotel and conference project.

