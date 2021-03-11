Boise captain top pick for Burnet police chief

The city of Burnet has named Boise (Idaho) Police Department Capt. Brian Lee as the sole finalist for the Burnet police chief position. Courtesy photo

The city of Burnet is going to the great northwest for its future police chief. Burnet City Manager David Vaughn announced in his weekly report that after several interviews, the city narrowed the list of more than 80 applicants to one: Capt. Brian Lee of the Boise (Idaho) Police Department.

Lee will be in Burnet for additional interviews March 22-23.

The city began its search after Paul Nelson retired in March 2020. Initially, Burnet named former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix as a successor, but he withdrew his name after an outcry over his role in the 2014 wrongful conviction of Leander student Greg Kelley.

Since August 2020, Sid Fuller has been the interim chief, and prior to that, Burnet Police Capt. Jason Davis filled the role.

Lee has 27 years’ experience in law enforcement. He is currently a commander with the Boise department, which has more than 300 sworn personnel and 100 professional staff members.

Lee supervises and manages 62 sworn and professional staff. He has extensive experience in internal affairs, human resources, leadership, and modern policing strategies. He also leads the department’s Chief’s Citizen Advisory Panel, which meets every six weeks to discuss and address issues within the community.

The Burnet Police Department has a staff of about 21 people.

