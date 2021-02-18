Roadways remain icy Thursday

Texas Department of Transportation officials continue to warn drivers against venturing out into persisting icy road conditions. Melt from Wednesday, Feb. 17, has frozen on roads again overnight, and weather-related outages have affected digital highway signs and traffic signals.

Roads remain icy and slick, according to the Marble Falls Police Department, with almost all local roads having a good amount of ice and larger hills posing a challenge for some vehicles.

Reports indicate a great deal of ice on the shoulders and center lane of RR 1431 along with patches of ice in the roadway.

Two semi-trucks on FM 2147 West got stuck trying to climb the hill at the intersection of 2147 near Rocky Road, according to Marble Falls police. They were ultimately removed from the roadway.

Law enforcement reported that the Texas 71 and U.S. 281 cloverleaf could pose a challenge for some vehicles due to black ice on the roadway.

Other concerns include U.S. 281, which remains icy and slick in Marble Falls with patches of ice reported north of the city limits.

“Even though weather forecasts are promising over the next several days, this winter storm is like the energizer bunny,” TxDOT Chief Communications Officer Bob Kaufman posted to Twitter. “It keeps going and going. Please stay off the roads, so @TxDOT crews can continue doing their work.”

