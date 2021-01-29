WINDOW ON HIGHLAND LAKES: Johnson Park Crane

The spring-like weather in the Highland Lakes made Wednesday, Jan. 27, a great day to get on the water as well as work on major erosion control efforts along Backbone Creek in Marble Falls. Jay-Reese Contractors Inc. crews are tackling a $6.5 million Emergency Watershed Protection Program to stabilize banks in five areas along the creek, including across from Johnson Park on Ave. J. The work is necessary due to massive erosion caused by the October 2018 flood. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

