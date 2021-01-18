Marble Falls Fire Rescue asks for community input

Marble Falls Fire Rescue is hosting two Zoom meetings to get input from the community for planning purposes. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

Marble Falls Fire Rescue is looking for feedback from the community during a pair of Zoom meetings — 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and 6 p.m. Feb 9 — as well as through an online survey.

“Gathering citizen input and expectations of Marble Falls Fire Rescue is an important part of planning our future,” Fire Chief Russell Sander said. “The strategic planning process assists in providing a roadmap of our future in order to meet the needs of the community.

The discussions are planned to center on expectations, effectiveness, areas of concern, and perception of the fire department.

Marble Falls residents are encouraged to email comments ahead of time to Lynnette Courtney, assistant emergency management coordinator, at lcourtney@marblefallstx.gov. You may also contact the fire department at 830-693-4060. Marble Falls Fire Rescue is also encouraging residents to fill out an online survey.

“Times are difficult right now for everyone,” Sander said. “We are trying to reach as many citizens as possible in a safe manner during the pandemic; therefore, we will be conducting the meetings via Zoom.”

The links to the Zoom meetings are below:

Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.

Join Zoom meeting

Meeting ID: 849 6441 5779

Passcode: 769581

Dial in +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 849 6441 5779

Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.

Join Zoom meeting

Meeting ID: 834 9043 5682

Passcode: 336976

Dial in +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 834 9043 5682

alex@thepicayune.com