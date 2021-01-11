Fire destroys Marble Falls home

A faulty chimney is likely to blame for a fire that destroyed a single-story home on Sunday, Jan. 10, according to the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded to a structure fire at about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Oak Forest Road, off of FM 1980. The home was evacuated before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

“We suspect it started in the front of the home where the chimney is,” VFD Chief Michael Philips said. “Either the chimney flue itself or something about the chimney itself failed, and that’s what we think caused the fire in the attic.”

Several other agencies responded to the fire, including the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Marble Falls Fire Rescue, and Marble Falls Area EMS.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the home is a total loss, according to fire officials. It took crews roughly 2½ hours to extinguish the fire.

