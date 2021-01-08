Chance of snow on Sunday

A possible mix of rain and snow is predicted for the Highland Lakes on Sunday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. While the week wraps up with plenty of sun, things take a dramatic shift Jan. 10.

Saturday, Jan. 9, is expected to be sunny with a high in the lower 50s, but a front will make its way across the Highland Lakes after midnight with a 40 percent chance of rain.

On Sunday, precipitation chances climb to about 90 percent. It will likely rain before noon with more rain and maybe even snow as the day continues.

Temperatures are expected to peak at about 42 degrees in the early afternoon Sunday before slipping into the 30s. Overnight temperatures will drop to about 30.

The wet weather should clear out by Monday morning, with partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-40s that day.

Officials are reminding people to be careful while driving during inclement weather. Also remember to check on the four Ps during cold weather: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

