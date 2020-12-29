Cold front could bring snow

A mix of rain and possible snow could cut across the Highland Lakes during Wednesday night into Thursday, as a strong cold front pushes through Texas.

A strong cold front is expected to cut across the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau on Wednesday night, Dec. 29, into Thursday, Dec. 30, according to the National Weather Service in a “special weather statement.” This, along with a a storm full of moisture, could bring a light icy mix with some snow accumulation possible over the area.

A 40 percent chance of rain and storms are predicted for Tuesday night, jumping to 90 percent on Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Wednesday before a cold front sweeps in and drops the thermometer to the mid- to lower 30s during the night.

“Snow accumulations ranging from a light dusting to 2 inches are possible along and north of a Del Rio to Sisterdale to Burnet line,” according to the weather service.

On Thursday, the chance of rain and precipitation stays at about 80 percent with temperatures reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. As night falls, temperatures could dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

During cold weather, it’s a good idea to remember the four Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Officials ask residents to check on relatives, friends, neighbors, and colleagues who might not have good heating.

By New Year’s Day, the sun should return with highs in the lower 50s. The sun continues into the weekend with mid-50s on Saturday.

editor@thepicayune.com