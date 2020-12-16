Gear up for Mustang football sendoff

The Marble Falls High School cheerleaders and Starlettes invite the community to have their vehicle windows painted to show their support for the football team, which is in the second round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs. Courtesy photo

Days after the Marble Falls High School football team’s thrilling 27-24 win over Brenham in the Class 5A Division II playoffs, fans are excited and optimistic as the Mustangs prepare for their area-round game against Sharyland Pioneer.

That contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Heroes Stadium, 4799 Thousand Oaks Drive in San Antonio. Catch the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.

In preparation for this week’s game, the Marble Falls High School cheerleaders and Starlettes are once again offering to paint vehicle windows free of charge from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive. Fans can also buy Mustang clear bags for $10, gaiters for $15, masks for $10, cowbells for $25, car flags for $15, and playoff T-shirts for $20.

On Friday at 2:15 p.m., fans are encouraged to line Mustang Drive and the southbound U.S. 281 bridge to cheer the team buses on as players make their way to the San Antonio. Parking is available in the River City Grille and Chili’s parking lot, 702 First St., for those lining the bridge.

Athletics Director Rick Hoover said players, cheerleaders, Starlettes, and coaches love to see fans get pumped up for their teams.

“It means the world,” he said. “It’s difficult to put into words. Strangers are walking up to them with fist pumps and ‘Go Get ‘Em Mustang!’ Random people are saying ‘hi’ to them, they’re showing them a thumbs-up. That means everything, that’s a game changer. We do have that kind of commitment. Our people will get behind their Mustangs. It’s a game changer. It absolutely matters.”

Tickets for the area playoff game are available online at $4 for students and $8 for adults. Any leftover tickets will be available at the stadium the night of the game by cash or credit.

