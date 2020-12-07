BMS principal battling rare disorder dies, tests positive for COVID

Burnet Middle School Principal Jeremy LeJeune passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, after battling a rare blood vessel disorder. He also had tested positive for COVID-19 during the admission process to the hospital over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is mourning the loss of Burnet Middle School Principal Jeremy LeJeune, who died Sunday, Dec. 6.

In a letter to the district and the community, Superintendent Keith McBurnett stated that LeJeune had “long battled a rare blood vessel disorder that required hospital visits and admissions.”

LeJeune was on campus Dec. 4, but, according to McBurnett, realized he needed to go to the hospital over the weekend. During the routine admission process, the hospital tested LeJeune for COVID-19, and the result came back positive.

“Although he was asymptomatic, it is likely that the virus exacerbated his condition,” McBurnett stated in the letter. Our hearts go out to Mr. LeJeune’s family, to the Burnet Middle School staff and students, and the larger educational community in which Mr. LeJeune was an active participant.”

The BCISD Board of Trustees hired LeJeune in June 2019 as middle school principal. Before coming to BCISD, LeJeune served four years at Dessau Middle School in the Pflugerville ISD. Prior to that, he was assistant principal at Plugerville High School for six years.

Over the years in the education field, LeJeune touched the lives of many students, teachers, and staff.

He and his wife, Donna, have three daughters.

“Mr. LeJeune loved his family very much,” McBurnett continued in the letter. “He was a devout Christian, an avid UT football fan, and he loved being principal of Burnet Middle School and serving the staff and students there.”

McBurnett said BCISD will have additional counselors on the middle school campus for staff and students, and the district will continue to “support the school community through this difficult loss.”

The superintendent also added that the district began contact tracing Monday, Dec. 7, on the middle school campus, “but at this time, we do not believe that any students, staff, or visitors will be considered close contacts because safety protocols were followed carefully. If someone is deemed a close contact, they will be notified immediately.”

