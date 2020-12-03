Christian artist Josh Wilson to perform free Christmas concert in Marble Falls

Christmas is Nashville recording artist Josh Wilson’s favorite time of the year, and he wasn’t going to let a pandemic keep him from sharing the music of the season with the Highland Lakes.

“It’s really a fun, family event,” Wilson said. “The Christmas tour, it’s my favorite tour, and I’m glad I can be out on the road sharing the music and stories with people.”

Wilson is performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Harmony Park on Main Street in Marble Falls. The free concert is sponsored by First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. Wilson will set up his one-man show and perform a number of Christmas classics and carols as well as some of his original holiday pieces.

Wilson, a Lubbock native and son of a preacher, has had two No. 1 hits on the Christian music charts, “Jesus is Alive” and “Before the Morning,” as well as several top 10 hits, including one of his latest releases, “Revolutionary.”

“Faith is a big part of my life,” he said. “I grew up around faith, and people say write what you know. I don’t have all the answers, and that’s okay. I feel like faith, for me, a lot of times is the questions more than the answers. To me, it’s okay to rest in those uncomfortable places of the questions.

“I have never claimed to have it all figured out, and that what trusting God is about, you know, something that you can’t necessarily prove. It’s faith,” Wilson added. “That unknown, that mystery, I wrestle with that. But to me, it’s hard to let go of that possibility of God, of life in Christ.”

Wilson challenges himself and others through his lyrics. Sometimes, he explained, being a person of faith and a follower of Christ is uncomfortable and difficult.

In the end, Christ’s love is enduring.

This year, he admitted, some people might feel even more challenged with the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson was touring regularly last year and even into 2020, but then the pandemic hit and ripped all that away. Like other musicians, Wilson did some live-streaming events, but those just weren’t the same.

“I love the live performances,” he said.

During most of his shows, Wilson performs solo but uses a live-looping system where he’ll “record” a track of music, record another one, and even another one, and then loop them back so it sounds like he’s on stage with several musicians. Ed Sheeran uses a live loop in many of his concerts and performances.

“It’s me building all the tracks,” Wilson explained. “I think folks enjoy seeing the song come to life from scratch.”

Enjoying the road so much and sharing his music live with audiences, Wilson came up with an idea. He purchased an RV to pull behind is vehicle and drew up the RV-Lutionary Tour, playing off his latest release, “Revolutionary.”

Wilson reached out and found groups of people interested in hosting him for small, intimate concerts while maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions.

“I just show up with my RV, set up, and perform,” he said. “It’s been a blast.”

Wilson had about 20 shows in September and October and now is in the midst of his Christmas tour.

“I’m excited to be coming to Marble Falls,” he said. “I think people just need a little normalcy this year. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

