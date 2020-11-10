Fund set up for injured Oakalla volunteer firefighters

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support two Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department firefighters injured in an accident Nov. 7 while responding to a call on FM 963. Courtesy photo

Two Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were seriously injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident while responding to a call Nov. 7.

According to an Oakalla VFD Facebook post, one of the firefighters was released from the hospital Nov. 8, but the second remained in the intensive care unit “in critical but stable condition.”

Out of courtesy to the families, the department has not released the names of the two firefighters.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the firefighters.

The department was responding to a call on FM 983 on Saturday morning when the fire truck was involved in the accident.

Travis County STAR Flight dispatched two helicopters to the scene to transport the injured firefighters to the hospital.

Oakalla VFD serves about 200 square miles in northeast Burnet County.

