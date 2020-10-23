Light rain, cold temperatures coming

Break out the sweaters. A couple of cold fronts — one described as “Arctic” — are hitting the Highland Lakes, dropping high temperatures into the lower 50s.

The first front moves in Friday, Oct. 23. Mid-afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s could dip into the mid-50s by 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast also calls for a chance of thunderstorms on Friday. Nighttime temperatures should be in the mid- to upper 40s. On Saturday, highs might only reach the upper 60s before dropping into the mid-50s overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The Highland Lakes will warm up to the low 80s and be a little sunnier on Sunday, but not for long.

The National Weather Services predicts the second cold front will push into the Highland Lakes on Monday, bringing the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Highs could drop into the low 50s with overnight temperatures in the low 40s. On Tuesday, the Highland Lakes might not get out of the 40s during daytime hours.

Mixing with an overhead layer of moist warm air, the front could also bring rain early next week with it lingering until Thursday, Oct. 29. But it should be light, probably less than an inch over the four-day period, according to the National Weather Service.

editor@thepicayune.com