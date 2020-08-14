Burnet holding virtual freshmen orientation

5 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Virtual Burnet High School orientation is Aug. 17-19

Incoming Burnet High School freshmen can learn what it means to be a Bulldog during virtual orientation Aug. 17-19. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet High School’s freshmen orientation is online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Class of 2024 can learn what to expect in their first year of high school during the three-day virtual event Aug. 17-19. Each day is themed: Spirit Day on Monday, Pride Day on Tuesday, and Honor Day on Wednesday.

Orientation is via Google Classroom, and incoming freshman will need to join the Class of 2024 Google Classroom. The high school is sending codes to join through parents’ SkyAlert. 

Students can log in to Google Classroom at anytime on those three days and find videos, competitions, and other information. They can also ask questions. 

If parents have not received codes through SkyAlert, they should email jcastillo@burnetcisd.net for assistance.

