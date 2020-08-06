Scam targets Horseshoe Bay residents

12 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

Several Horseshoe Bay residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone soliciting funds on behalf of the fire department.

According to Horseshoe Bay Fire Department officials, it’s not a legitimate request.

The caller states that he or she can take a credit card number over the phone, according to a scam alert sent out by the fire department. 

The caller is not associated with the city of Horseshoe Bay or the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department. 

“Do not give your credit card number out over the phone, to someone you don’t know, or in any situation that makes you uncomfortable,” the city stated in a post on its website

Anyone receiving such a phone call is asked to call the Horseshoe Bay Police Department at 830-598-2633.

