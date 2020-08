Return dates for Highland Lakes schools

Private school that follows University-Model, which combines both classroom time and home schooling. Grades K-12 on one campus.

Highland Lakes schools begin their 2020-21 academic year on the following days:

Receive Breaking news and the best of DailyTrib.com Direct to your inbox

Choose List(s) 101HighlandLakes.com DailyTrib.com

First Name:

Last Name:

Email address:



Leave this field empty if you're human: