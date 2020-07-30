Deadline July 30 to register for BCISD

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials are asking parents who haven’t registered their returning students to do so as soon as possible. They also need to let the district know if their child will be attending in-person or remote learning for the first grading period. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

By Daniel Clifton

Students who have not completed registration or selected an instruction setting as of today, July 30, will automatically be placed into remote learning said the Burnet Consolidated Independent school District in a recent announcement. Students have a choice between in-person learning on campus and remote learning from home when school begins August 20.

So far, only 56 percent of the students enrolled last year have not completedreturning student registration for the upcoming academic year. On top of that, 69 percent of the BCISD families haven’t selected between in-person or remote learning.

“With three weeks before the start of school, not knowing which students will be attending school, and whether families want their child to attend school in person or remotely, is greatly hampering the planning efforts of the district,” BCISD officials stated in an announcement to parents. “We cannot safely accommodate an unknown number of students on the first day of school.”

With COVID-19 still casting a long shadow, school districts are planning for an unprecedented year. Guidance from the Texas Education Agency requires public schools to offer in-person learning, as well as a remote-learning option. The rules also specify other COVID-19 safety measures, which will impact how schools conduct classes and daily routines. With all these new requirements as well as a certain level of uncertainty about what the new school year will look like, advance planning is crucial.

“As the district has shared previously, this information is critical to planning for the upcoming school year in areas such as school health and safety, bus routes, food service, schedules, and classroom assignments,” the district announcement further stated.

Students cannot be on campus until the registration process is completed, including deciding on in-person vs remote learning.

Parents or caregivers can registered a returning student for BCISD through the district’s registration web page. If parents have registered their student but haven’t made an instructional setting choice, they can do so by contacting the individual campuses:

• Burnet High School — mfloyd@burnetcisd.net

• Quest High School — 512-756-6747

• Burnet Middle School — jlejeune@burnetcisd.net; bbehrendt@burnetcisd.net

• Bertram Elementary School — csanchez@burnetcisd.net for instructional setting; aschreiber@burnetcisd.net for questions

• R.J. Richey Elementary School — 512-756-2609

• Shady Grove Elementary School — dstill@burnetcisd.net; mkbarrow@burnetcisd.net

Check out BCISD’s Smart ReStart webpage for more information on the 2020-2021 academic year.

