First Baptist Christian School headmaster retiring

Longtime First Baptist Christian School Headmaster Dr. Sandra Phelps has announced plans to retire. Phelps, who joined the school 11 years ago, will remain in the position until a replacement is found. Courtesy photo

After 11 years of leading First Baptist Christian School in Marble Falls, Headmaster Dr. Sandra Phelps is retiring. The school is currently searching for her replacement, and Phelps will stay in the role until one is named.

When Phelps joined the private Christian school more than a decade ago, the campus was expanding from a child development center into an elementary and middle school. It started in 1987 and added kindergarten in the fall of 2003. Currently, the school teaches classes through eighth grade.

Phelps had a hand in just about every aspect of the school since her arrival, including establishing a rigorous and integrated academic curriculum. She started the school’s first board, led the writing of school polices and handbooks, and balanced the budget.

Under her guidance, First Baptist Christian School formed a student council, initiated competitive athletics, established classes in foreign languages, physical education, music and art, and created a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) program. She also helped start the annual fundraising gala.

According to Phelps, her proudest accomplishment at the school was when it earned the status of “fully accredited” by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, now called Cognia. The association and accreditation are recognized by the Texas Education Agency.

She also was proud of the school’s establishment of a scholarship fund so children could attend.

The school board, with the help of the Rev. Ross Chandler of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls, has formed a search committee to find Phelps’ replacement.

