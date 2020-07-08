Congressman Williams on KBEY

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams will discuss a number of topics in an interview on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune's "Wake Up Show" at 8:35 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Austin) will visit with Ed Chandler of KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s “Wake Up Show” at 8:35 a.m. Thursday, July 9.

Williams represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas, which includes Burnet County.

During the phone interview, he will discuss a number of topics, including COVID-19 and jobs.

Williams recently led a bipartisan effort urging Congress and the president to provide permanent tax relief to craft beverage producers. He pointed out that, along with being directly affected by the pandemic, many beverage producers switched their production line to hand sanitizer.

Williams also might discuss an effort to save independent music venues impacted by the pandemic and talk about the Paycheck Protection Program and other COVID-19 relief efforts.

Tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com to listen to the interview. If you miss it, check the KBEY website later in the day for the recorded interview.

editor@thepicayune.com