LCRA accepting grant applications for nonprofit projects

5 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
LCRA offering community grants to Highland Lakes nonprofits

The Lower Colorado River Authority is accepting grant applications from nonprofits July 1-31 through its Community Development Partnership Program. Last year, the LCRA awarded a $23,908 grant to the Sandy Harbor Volunteer Fire Department to help fund a new bay. Courtesy photo

The Lower Colorado River Authority is accepting grant applications from Highland Lakes nonprofits via its Community Development Partnership Program through July 31.

The LCRA partners with wholesale electric customers to award grants for community projects across its wholesale power, water, and transmission service area. Most of the grants are for $25,000 or less, but each grant cycle includes several larger ones of up to $50,000.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant money must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other nonprofits. 

Visit the LCRA’s CDPP webpage for more information on eligibility and to apply or call 800-776-5272 ext. 3140.

Earlier in 2020, the LCRA and its wholesale electric customers awarded more than $525,000 to fund 28 projects, including life-saving equipment for first responders, community hall upgrades, and parks and youth sports field improvements.

