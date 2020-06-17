Two teens killed in US 281 rollover

A 16-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were killed at about 8:50 p.m. June 15 in a single-vehicle rollover on northbound U.S. 281 near Rolling Hills Road in Blanco County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling northbound on U.S. 281 and struck an embankment.

The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver and the passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fund has been set up at Security State Bank and Trust in Blanco, 1000 U.S. 281, to assist the family with expenses. Checks may be made out to Jessica Brown. According to a Blanco Independent School District statement, both teens attended Blanco High School.

The high school will have counseling available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17-19. The campus is located at 1215 Fourth St. in Blanco.

