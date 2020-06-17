Burnet Youth Football League registering players and cheerleaders

The Burnet Youth Football League is holding registration for the 2020 season from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet.

A member of the Hill Country Youth Football League, BYFL is for kids entering first through sixth grades. The cost is $175 for one player or one cheerleader, $325 for two children from the same family, and $480 for three or more children from the same family.

League advisor Jason Howell said families have until July 15 to pay in full.

“Register now and see where our numbers are, and we’ll do a second registration in early July,” he said. “By July 15, we’re trying to have an online payment system set up, and families can pay. If you want to pay (June 18), you can, but we’re giving people until July 15 to pay.”

The registration fee includes jersey and pants for players and uniforms for cheerleaders. Players will have to purchase their own helmet and pads.

The league will have four teams:

freshmen for first- and second-graders

junior varsity for third- and fourth-graders

one varsity for fifth-graders

one varsity for sixth-graders

Howell said each team will ideally have 18 players.

Coaches are USA Football-certified and teach players proper tackling to maximize safety as well as other football fundamentals approved by the NFL and the NCAA.

The Burnet Youth Football League is a great introduction to the sport, Howell said

“For me, personally, it’s been an avenue for competitive tackling football in the area,” he said. “I like the idea of knowing that you’re continuing to build up school spirit and then to move them forward to middle school and high school.”

For the first time this season, the league gave two $1,000 scholarships to former players.

