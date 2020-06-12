Grading and employee pay on MFISD special meeting agenda

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting June 15 to discuss student grade-point averages and ranking as well as employee compensation.

The meeting is 6 p.m. Monday in the Community Room at MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle. The public also can watch the meeting via the district’s Facebook page.

The board will consider a resolution to allow the district to use grades from the last quarter in determining GPA and class rank. MFISD had previously indicated it would use grades through the third quarter of the 2019-20 academic year in those determinations.

The last day students attended classes on campus was March 12, before Spring Break began. That day also marked the end of the third-quarter grading period. Students spent the entire fourth-quarter grading period learning remotely under COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Also during the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway will present the district’s compensation plan. According to district research, the MFISD teacher pay structure is “slightly below” market. As the board begins the budget process, trustees will look at employee compensation and pay, including a possible 2 percent increase.

The meeting also includes a budget workshop.

View the complete agenda online.

