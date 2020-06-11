Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer registering kids

Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer is conducting registration for the 2020 season now through June 26.

The youth league football and cheer teams, which compete in the Hill Country Youth Football League, are for kindergartners through sixth-grade students.

It costs $150 per player or cheerleader, which covers registration and uniform fees. Parents can register their children and pay the fees through the organization’s website.

“The website has the option of setting up a payment plan,” said association President Gary Boshears, noting his wife, Michelle, is the cheer director. “Cheer is a sport, and those kids work hard. Same as football.”

Students are divided into three football teams:

freshmen for those in kindergarten through second grade

junior varsity for those in third and fourth grades

varsity for those in fifth and sixth grades

More squads in an age group could be created if there are enough players, Boshears said. That decision will be made after association leaders see how many players sign up.

Boshears noted that all volunteer coaches are USA Football certified, which means they know how to teach proper tackling techniques that maximize the safety for the young athletes and other football fundamentals.

“It’s an NFL-accredited program,” Boshears said of the certification and training. “It’s the heads-up tackling, the proper tackling using the shoulder and not making contact with the head.”

The Marble Falls teams have a tradition of playing for the Hill Country Youth Football League championships, which is a source of pride for players, volunteers, and fans alike. The Hill Country league includes teams from 12 associations.

Boshears noted the games as well as winning the championships are great on top of the most important role of the league.

“We want them to learn to play the game the correct way and to keep them from getting hurt,” he said. “We want them to learn how to play the game the right way and safely. We want them to learn multiple positions in the process and teaching them the right fundamentals that they can carry forward to middle school and high school. We want to teach them to play the game and enjoy the game the right and safe way.”

The association normally gives registration flyers to area elementary schools toward the end of the school year, but that didn’t happen this year because classes never resumed after Spring Break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will start in September, but practices are scheduled to begin Monday, August 3, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive.

