Granite Shoals councilor resigns; reopening offices on agenda

Two days after the Granite Shoals City Council appointed Elizabeth “Libby” Edwards to fill the Place 5 spot, members are back in the same boat, this time for Place 4.

On May 21, Councilor Terry Scott turned in his resignation effective May 26. The seat was on the ballot for the May 2 municipal election, but that was postponed to November 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott has chosen not to run for re-election.

The City Council will discuss its options and the process for filling the Place 4 seat during its next regular meeting, which is 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. The meeting will be held by Zoom video conference. Residents can access the meeting through the link included in the online agenda.

In his resignation letter to Mayor Carl Brugger, Scott stated: “My successor needs to be involved with next year’s budget and should have all the time they need to familiarize themself with the process.”

The city tackles the budget process during late spring and summer with adoption of the budget and tax rate in September. The fiscal year budget goes into effect October 1.

In April, Todd Holland resigned from the Place 5 seat because he was moving outside of the city. The council appointed Edwards to fill that spot during a special meeting May 19.

During the May 26 meeting, the council also will consider a timeline for reopening city facilities and City Hall, which were closed March 25 after stay-at-home orders were issued.

Visit the the city's website for more information.

