Phoenix Center summer programs online and free
Even though the coronavirus pandemic has pushed Phoenix Center of Marble Falls services online, the nonprofit isn’t cutting back on its summer group programs. In fact, it is offering more than ever before.
All summer programs are free and will be held online via Zoom.
“Now that we’re using telehealth, more people can participate and they can do it at home,” said Blakeley Wilbanks, Phoenix Center communications director. “We’re going to be able to reach more people this way.”
The programs begin in late May and run through August. The center is offering seven children’s groups and three parenting groups.
“I am grateful that Phoenix Center can offer all of our services via telehealth platforms, including parenting programs, groups, and play therapy for young children,” said Sarah Garrett, the center’s founder and executive director. “When faced with how we could continue to serve children in crisis with schools closed, we quickly found solutions, telehealth platforms, and reached out to every child and families. Our focus has always been on solutions.
“We are motivated by what it possible,” Garrett added.
The summer yoga and parenting groups are open to any child or family in the community. Check with the Phoenix Center regarding other summer programs, including songwriting and adventures in outdoors.
Summer parenting programs include:
- Child-Parenting Relationship Training (CPR-T), 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 21-July 30
- Parenting Support Group, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, June 11-July 30
- Caring for the Caregivers: Yoga Therapy for Caregivers, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 10-August 12
Summer children’s groups include:
- Yoga & Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 9-August 11
- Yoga Therapy Group for Girls in third through fifth grades, 3-3:45 p.m Mondays, June 8-August 10
- Yoga Therapy Group for Boys in third through fifth grades, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, June 11-August 13
- Teen Girls Yoga & Art Therapy Group for Middle and High School Girls, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9-July 21
- Attributes of Courage: Coping Skills for Middle School Boys, 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 10-August 12
- Songwriting Music Therapy Group for Teens (entering ninth through 12th grade), 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 11-July 23
- Adventure in the Outdoors: Group for Teen Boys (entering ninth through 12th grade), 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, June 25-July 23
All the courses will be held via a Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act (HIPPA)-compliant version of Zoom.
Groups will be led by Phoenix Center’s license therapists.
The Phoenix Center provides high-quality mental health care to children and families through innovative, trauma-informed therapy and education. The parenting groups utilize research-based curriculums with documented results.
For more information or to register, visit the Phoenix Center’s website or contact info@phoenixtx.org or 830-637-7848.