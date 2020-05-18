Phoenix Center summer programs online and free

The Phoenix Center of Marble Falls is taking its summer program online and, in the process, offering more enrichment opportunities than ever before. All online group programs are free. Courtesy photo

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has pushed Phoenix Center of Marble Falls services online, the nonprofit isn’t cutting back on its summer group programs. In fact, it is offering more than ever before.

All summer programs are free and will be held online via Zoom.

“Now that we’re using telehealth, more people can participate and they can do it at home,” said Blakeley Wilbanks, Phoenix Center communications director. “We’re going to be able to reach more people this way.”

The programs begin in late May and run through August. The center is offering seven children’s groups and three parenting groups.

“I am grateful that Phoenix Center can offer all of our services via telehealth platforms, including parenting programs, groups, and play therapy for young children,” said Sarah Garrett, the center’s founder and executive director. “When faced with how we could continue to serve children in crisis with schools closed, we quickly found solutions, telehealth platforms, and reached out to every child and families. Our focus has always been on solutions.

“We are motivated by what it possible,” Garrett added.

The summer yoga and parenting groups are open to any child or family in the community. Check with the Phoenix Center regarding other summer programs, including songwriting and adventures in outdoors.

Summer parenting programs include:

Child-Parenting Relationship Training (CPR-T), 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 21-July 30

Parenting Support Group, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, June 11-July 30

Caring for the Caregivers: Yoga Therapy for Caregivers, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, June 10-August 12

Summer children’s groups include:

Yoga & Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 9-August 11

Yoga Therapy Group for Girls in third through fifth grades, 3-3:45 p.m Mondays, June 8-August 10

Yoga Therapy Group for Boys in third through fifth grades, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, June 11-August 13

Teen Girls Yoga & Art Therapy Group for Middle and High School Girls, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9-July 21

Attributes of Courage: Coping Skills for Middle School Boys, 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 10-August 12

Songwriting Music Therapy Group for Teens (entering ninth through 12th grade), 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, June 11-July 23

Adventure in the Outdoors: Group for Teen Boys (entering ninth through 12th grade), 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, June 25-July 23

All the courses will be held via a Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act (HIPPA)-compliant version of Zoom.

Groups will be led by Phoenix Center’s license therapists.

The Phoenix Center provides high-quality mental health care to children and families through innovative, trauma-informed therapy and education. The parenting groups utilize research-based curriculums with documented results.

For more information or to register, visit the Phoenix Center’s website or contact info@phoenixtx.org or 830-637-7848.

